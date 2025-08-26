THE WORLD’S BEST FEMALE CHEF, JANAÍNA TORRES, NAMED GODMOTHER OF CELEBRITY XCEL

Celebrity Cruises is thrilled to announce Janaína Torres as Godmother of Celebrity Xcel, the first Brazilian chef to be appointed as such for a major cruise line. Named Best Female Chef in the World 2024 by World’s 50 Best, Torres is widely recognized for her innovative and no-waste approach to cooking that blends heritage with purpose. Torres and Celebrity share a passion for celebrating culture through elevated culinary experiences while upholding values of delivering authentic recipes, sourcing local and sustainable produce, and high standards of service and hospitality – crafting a partnership that celebrates travelers’ journeys through vibrant flavors while transforming every dining experience into a memorable occasion.

“We are honored for Chef Janaína Torres, a trailblazer in the culinary industry, to be Godmother of Celebrity Xcel,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Janaína shares our commitment to celebrating and sharing global culture through elevated culinary experiences, connecting diners with culture through unique food experiences.”

The premium vacation brand and global culinary leader delivers accessible, elevated culinary experiences to over a million guests each year and was among the first cruise lines to earn a prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Award for its culinary offerings. Celebrity Xcel will deliver a heightened focus on destination-inspired culinary experiences through The Bazaar – a transformative venue, which erases the line between ship and shore to extend guests’ time in, and understanding of, the destinations they visit through local and authentic food, entertainment and activities.

“I’ve always believed that fine dining should be accessible, not intimidating. Food brings us together, connecting us through new flavors, traditions, and shared memories,” said Torres. “I’m proud to partner with Celebrity Cruises to showcase our culture and cuisine on a global stage.”

Co-owner of the award-winning restaurant A Casa do Porco in São Paulo, Torres is not only a leading figure in Brazil’s culinary scene, her influence also extends far beyond the country’s borders to the global culinary stage as a champion of Latin American culture and cuisine. Torres oversees a range of hospitality venues and recently launched a broad gastronomic-cultural project for researching, valuing, and promoting Brazilian culture through food – À Brasileira. Redefining Brazilian cuisine and championing nutrition access for millions, Torres embodies the global perspective and human connection that will shape the future of travel with Celebrity.

Celebrity and Torres will celebrate their shared culinary cultural commitment through the cherished maritime tradition. The Godmother is a symbolic and guiding force who inspires, safeguards, and uplifts all who sail aboard. On November 16, Torres will christen Celebrity Xcel during the official naming ceremony, ushering in good fortune and protection for the crew and every guest on board.

From November, Celebrity Xcel will sail her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between The Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season where guests can immerse themselves in the Mediterranean like never before on seven-to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, call Celebrity Cruises at 1-800-CELEBRITY or contact a trusted travel advisor.