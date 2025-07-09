FOUR NEW SPACES OFFERING ENDLESS WAYS TO ESCAPE REVEALED ON CELEBRITY XCEL

Celebrity Cruises reveals four brand new venues, creating even more ways to restore and explore while on vacation on Celebrity XcelSM. Guests can make the most of every moment on board Celebrity’s latest ship with new experiences that make the journey just as exciting as the destination, including an enhanced poolside paradise, an arcade lounge under neon lights, and new spa experiences to unwind in style. Plus, Celebrity’s first-ever Celebrity Flagship store will immerse guests in the vacation brand’s journey of innovation and offer custom mementos to cherish for years to come.

“Celebrity Xcel will set sail with seven new elevated experiences that invite guests to escape their daily routine and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “With so much innovation at every turn, the journey will be just as fun as the destinations themselves.”

The Celebrity Pool Club sets a new standard for all-day, all-night poolside experiences. Guests will never want to leave their sunbed thanks to the new pool valet offering poolside chilled towels, card games, sunscreen and storage for personal items; and a contemporary rooftop design offering increased shading. Guests can also choose to go VIP for the day with enhanced private cabanas complete with dedicated service.

On the last sea day of each Caribbean itinerary, Celebrity Pool Club transforms into the Poolest Day EverSM. The all-day takeover brings island vibes with Caribbean inspired live music and DJ-spun favorites, pop-up shows and friendly pool games. New poolside drinks exclusively served at Poolest Day Ever keep guests cool, from Paloma Fresca’s served in mini-Patron bottles to fresh coconuts with an optional rum splash. Then, as the sun goes down, the energy goes up at an all-new Shine the Night poolside party complete with elevated bites and drinks.

Celebrity Xcel will also introduce an all-day, all-night vibrant games room glittered with neon lights, Attic at The Club. This adults-oriented lounge is open 24/7 for guests to enjoy the nostalgia of retro games like Pac-Man, NBA Showtime, Golden Tee and more. Activities including pool, darts, foosball and shuffleboard will invite guests to make memories with friends, old and new. Guests can also book a versatile, private event space for various group activities including karaoke, golf simulation games, and more.

After all that fun, guests can unwind with more ways to restore than ever before at Celebrity’s most expansive spa yet. The Spa on Celebrity Xcel will feature Celebrity’s first-ever Hydra RoomSM, the newest of eight therapeutic experiences in the Thermal Suite, invites guests to indulge in a water-focused wellness experience, meticulously crafted to rejuvenate both body and mind. This revitalizing experience features a warm, bubbling pool with massaging jets and heated lounge chairs that offer soothing benefits for muscle relaxation. The serene atmosphere, combined with the calming effects of the water features, provides an oasis of tranquility and renewal. Spa goers can also soak up their daily dose of sunshine at The Spa’s new outdoor Vitamin D DeckSM, exclusive to Thermal Suite guests. The Vitamin D Deck offers sweeping views from the front of the ship where guests can enjoy the restorative ocean breeze from stylish seating, while complimentary non-alcoholic beverages keep them cool and refreshed. The Spa on Celebrity Xcel will offer more than 120 treatments and therapies from the comfort of an expanded salon featuring a new bubbles bar. Plus, an interactive shopping experience allows guests to trial a wide range of products before they buy and includes an advanced Skin Lab analysis with tailored, science-backed recommendations for a skincare regime that offers a vacation glow long after guests return home.

Celebrity Cruises’ first-ever Celebrity Flagship store is a unique retail experience that doubles as an interactive exhibit celebrating all things Celebrity. Guests can engage with the vacation brand on interactive screens with trivia questions and insider facts or through historical artifacts and vintage collectibles. Guests can also create and take home a memento that reminds them of their happy place – Celebrity Xcel. A wide range of customizable items can be engraved, embroidered or printed, such as water bottles, cocktail kits, keychains, caps, and robes. Plus, Celebrity Flagship will stock one-of-a-kind Celebrity products only available on Celebrity Xcel.

These new experiences are part of the seven brand new spaces on Celebrity Xcel. Guests can also look forward to a transformational experience that erases the line between ship and shore at The Bazaar, and unforgettable Mediterranean cuisine at al fresco restaurant, Bora. Plus Celebrity’s most expansive entertainment offering to date will offer more variety and more entertainers delivering endless entertainment options all day long.

Guests can take part in finalizing these new spaces by joining Xcel ‘Dream Makers.’ Open to all who wish to join, Dream Makers is a global community of vacationers who test, try and vote on new experiences they would like to see onboard Xcel. Dream Makers make key decisions across culinary, interior design and entertainment including choosing games they want to add to Attic at The Club, as well as selecting the Celebrity Cruises artifacts featured in the Celebrity Flagship store. To become a Dream Maker, visit www.dreammakers.celebritycruises.com.

From November, Celebrity Xcel is sailing her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between The Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season where guests can immerse themselves in the Mediterranean like never before on seven-to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, call Celebrity Cruises on 1-800-CELEBRITY or contact a trusted travel advisor.