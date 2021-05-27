Celebrity Edge to relaunch United States cruise market

Celebrity Edge will become the first cruise ship to sail from US waters in more than a year on June 26th.

Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female captain, will have the honour of leading the fleet back into operation.

Celebrity Edge will depart Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, setting sail on a seven-night cruise of the Caribbean in what promises to be a historic moment for the brand.

Celebrity Edge was given the green light by the CDC to be the first ship back in the water, having met all new standards for providing a healthy cruise experience for its guests and crew.

“For the past 15 months our conversations with friends and loved ones about seeing the world have been accompanied by the phrase ‘someday.’

“I’m beyond proud and excited to say that day has arrived,” said Celebrity Cruises chief executive, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“Nothing compares to these experiences at sea and now the wonder of these journeys returns.

“We’ve been preparing for this day for months and, on behalf of all of us at Celebrity Cruises, we’re ready and we can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard once again!”

Eager travellers looking to be the first to book a luxury Caribbean holiday this summer can do so from today, choosing between Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.