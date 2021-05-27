Voting opens ahead of World Travel Tech Awards

World Travel Tech Awards has opened voting for its inaugural programme.

Industry professionals and consumers alike can now vote for their favourite travel technology brands.

This programme celebrates the full spectrum of the global travel technology sector.

Nominees range from small companies and start-ups to global brands, with categories including Best Hotel Booking Website, Best Airline App and Best Cruise Line Website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voting window runs from today until August 6th.

The nominee with the most votes in each category will be announced as the World Travel Tech Awards 2021 winner.

Votes can be cast via the World Travel Tech Awards website.

The winners will be unveiled at the first annual World Travel Tech Awards Gala Ceremony, which is taking place in Ufa, the enchanting capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan, on September 10th.

More Information

World Travel Tech Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 28th anniversary.

For more information about World Travel Tech Awards, visit the official website.