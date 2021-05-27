Oceania Cruises unveils further restart plans

Oceania Cruises will resume operations with three additional ships - Riviera, Insignia and Sirena - between October and January next year.

Riviera will resume its previously published voyage schedules beginning from Istanbul on October 18th.

She will sail a series of Mediterranean trip, prior to beginning a winter series of Caribbean voyages from Miami.

Insignia will resume sailings with the December 21st Panama Canal voyage from Miami, prior to embarking on a sold-out 180-day Around the World cruise from Los Angeles to New York.

Finally, Sirena will commence sailings starting with the January 22nd Caribbean voyage from Miami to Panama City.

“This is an exciting day for our guests and team members alike as we begin to prepare another three ships to resume sailing in Europe, the Caribbean, and the eagerly anticipated kick-off of our epic Around the World in 180 Days voyage for 2022,” stated Bob Binder, chief executive of Oceania Cruises.

Voyage itineraries for each ship will continue to be evaluated for port availability and may be adjusted as required closer to the sailing dates.

These additional ship restarts follow the announcement of Marina resuming cruise operations from Copenhagen beginning on August 29th.

Phased restart dates for Regatta and Nautica will be announced at a later date, a release stated.