Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa opens in Krabi, Thailand

Centara Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the opening of Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi, a brand-new upscale resort and the first branded beachfront property in Ao Nang, the popular tourism gateway in southern Thailand.

Nestled directly on the soft sands at the quieter end of Ao Nang Beach, just 40 minutes from Krabi International Airport and a short stroll from many local shops, bars and restaurants, this elegant resort offers uninterrupted views of the azure Andaman Sea.

With a choice of accommodation for couples and families, outstanding amenities and delectable dining, this is the perfect setting for all types of beach break.

Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi comprises 179 bright and contemporary rooms and suites, ranging from a generous 39 square metres to an expansive to 81 square metres.

Endless days can be spent strolling along the beach, soaking up the scenery and swimming in the lagoon-style pool.

Alternatively, guests can head out and explore Krabi’s breath-taking scenery.

This exotic southern province is home to many iconic attractions such as Railay Bay, the Phi Phi Islands and Maya Bay (aka “The Beach”).

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi, as we introduce a new era of international hospitality to this vibrant destination. With our stunning seafront location, choice of accommodation, exceptional amenities and warm Thai service, I am confident that this outstanding new resort will become a firm favourite among couples and families alike,” said Michael Gaarde-Nielsen, general manager of the resort.