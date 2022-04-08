Celebrate the reopening of Australia’s borders with MakanOzStyle

To celebrate the reopening of Australia’s international borders, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) Singapore and Accor Group today launched MakanOzStyle, a month-long promotion of specially curated Australian menus in seven Accor hotel restaurants.

The participating restaurants are:

SKAI, Swissôtel The Stamford

Racines, Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Winestone, Mercure Singapore on Stevens

The Cliff, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Kwee Zeen, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Xperience, SO/ Singapore

TASTE, Ibis Singapore on Bencoolen

Guests can select 3-course dinners (with optional wine pairings), indulge in a sumptuous buffet, or opt for a la carte dishes at these restaurants.

“We are pleased to partner with Accor Group to bring the best of Australian produce to Singapore through MakanOzStyle. Australia is renowned for the freshness, diversity and quality of our produce. From innovative wines made from some of the oldest vines in the world, to the freshest abalone and rock lobster, finest cheese and sustainable beef, the continent is overflowing with amazing food and wine producers, delivering safe, reliable world-class goods from Australia to Singapore. We are pleased to partner with Accor Group to bring the best of Australia to you,” said Amelia Walsh, Trade and Investment Commissioner Singapore, Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

“We are thrilled to partner with Austrade and showcase the diversity of our restaurant portfolio across Singapore,” said Kerry Healy, Accor’s Chief Commercial Officer Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea. “Through MakanOzStyle, diners can enjoy the freshest produce from Australia - from beef to seafood, dairy and wine – through a selection of carefully curated dishes in our venues, reinforcing our commitment to serve food that is healthy, authentic and responsibly sourced. We look forward to delivering memorable culinary experiences for every taste and budget in Accor’s fabulous participating restaurants.”

Accor’s network in Singapore presents some of the most esteemed hotel dining venues across the city, from its impressive collection of 26 properties including the Raffles Hotel, Fairmont Singapore, SO/ Singapore, Sofitel Singapore City Centre, and Swissôtel The Stamford.

Singapore is Australia’s largest trade and investment partner in ASEAN and its sixth largest trading partner overall (AU$27 billion in two-way trade in 2020), according to Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Agriculture, food, and beverage exports to Singapore have risen 13% year-on-year to February 2022. This has been contributed to by increases across wine, dairy, barley, and animal fats.

MakanOzStyle began in June 2021 with a short video challenge posted on LinkedIn by Australia’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Will Hodgman, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In it, he challenged “Team Australia” in the city-state to order in some great Australian produce and support Australia-linked businesses. With the easing of COVID-19 rules in Singapore, MakanOzStyle comes to life in partnership with Accor hotels.

“Australians and Singaporeans share a love of good food and wine. With Australia’s borders reopening, we thought what better way to celebrate than with both? Australia has some of the best produce in the world and we are incredibly proud to share it with Singapore through great Aussie exporters, local Aussie chefs, restaurants and grocers. We are excited that MakanOzStyle will give Singaporeans a way to experience a little bit of Australia before taking advantage of the open borders and discovering the rest of what Australia has to offer,” Will Hodgman, Australia’s High Commissioner to Singapore said.

MakanOzStyle is coordinated by Australian Trade and Investment Commission in Singapore in close partnership with the Australian High Commission in Singapore.