Over 2 million seats available for FREE* on AirAsia!

The world’s best low cost airline’s Free Seats* promo is back, for both domestic and international flights and available for booking from 9-17 April 2022 on the airasia Super App!

Among the domestic destinations included are Penang, Alor Setar, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Sibu and more while international destinations include Singapore, Phuket, Medan, Jakarta, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Siem Reap and many more. The all-in-fares for the Free Seats promo to domestic destinations are from RM23 one way, while international destinations are from RM69 one way.

Click on the ‘Flights’ icon on the airasia Super App to plan your holiday for the travel period from 12 September 2022 to 25 March 2023. Super App users can also pay with their airasia points by clicking on the option during checkout.

Mai Yin Tan, Chief Commercial Officer (AirAsia airlines) said, “Travel is back in full-force, especially with the recent reopening of Malaysian borders on 1 April, as well as borders of our neighbouring Asean countries. Since then, we have observed a sharp spike in demand for both domestic and international flights across all airasia platforms - whether it be the Super App, the website or from our affiliated agents and sales counters. This signifies our guests’ confidence in flying with AirAsia, and a strong pent-up demand for travel in the market. AirAsia’s latest signature Free Seats* Promotion is something that is widely anticipated and we are happy to be able to offer more capacity to the market along with our well-known affordable prices. Don’t miss out and start planning your travels now.”

“While we are extensively prepared to ensure all of our guests can travel safely from an operational standpoint through our contactless check-ins, FACES, and more, AirAsia would also like to remind our guests to adhere to all SOPs set by the local governments during your travels and we look forward to seeing you on board our flights soon,” added Tan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fully vaccinated travellers who wish to travel to and from Malaysia must meet the requirements set by the Malaysian Government and the respective Governments of all origin and arrival countries prior to purchasing their flights and upon arrival.

Stay up to date with everything e-commerce from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on airasia Super App’s e-commerce offerings! For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery now.

*FREE SEATS exclude airport tax, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees. Terms and Conditions apply.

AirAsia has been recognised as World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2021 at World Travel Awards