JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa debuts in India’s historic nandi hills region

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announced the opening of JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa. The luxury resort is nestled within the tranquil Nandi Hills region of Bengaluru, once an ancient hill fortress and the summer retreat of Indian royalty. Within this idyllic setting, the new resort aims to fulfill the JW Marriott brand promise to allow guests to focus on feeling whole - present in mind, nourished in body and revitalized in spirit.

“We are thrilled to debut JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa in this stunning region of India, with its breathtaking views, historic sites and exhilarating activities for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. “Our brand principles of mindfulness and connection have found the perfect setting in the resort’s nature-inspired surroundings and design, thoughtful service and holistic guest experiences.”

Inspired Design

The 301-room resort is nestled in the rolling greens of the 275-acre, award-winning Prestige Golfshire course and luxury residential development, and within a 20-minute drive from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. Conceptualized by Bengaluru-based architectural firm Thomas and Associates, its sleek, modern architecture is inspired by the beauty of the region’s silk. The resort’s exceptional interiors were led by world-leading hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates of Singapore, and feature a lobby with panoramic views of Nandi Hills, stunning landscaping, as well as sophisticated guest rooms and villas with private swimming pools and lawns.

Immersive Culinary Experiences

Overlooking the golf course and with indoor and alfresco seating in the pleasant climate of Nandi Hills, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa features six dining options for guests and locals. Aviary is the resort’s all-day-dining restaurant with a chic, minimalist aesthetic, and interactive live kitchens, serving Indian, Western and Asian cuisines in both buffet and a la carte styles. East, an Asian specialty restaurant with Japanese, Korean and Chinese menu items, features the finest and most nourishing produce, while Aaleeshaan, meaning ‘grandeur’ in the local dialect, offers North-Western Frontier Indian cuisine in a palatial interior with magnificent views of the nearby hills.

In the lobby, Vista Lounge transitions from a tea lounge during the day to a gin bar at night, showcasing a variety of specialty teas from around the world and an extensive beverage list of handcrafted cocktails. Patisserie Truffle & Co serves gourmet coffees to complement its array of freshly baked delicacies, sandwiches, savories, and healthy, customized salads. Set around the resort’s azure swimming pool, Flamingo Bar & Pool is an open-air dining space with a sunset terrace, featuring a swim-up bar serving delicious cocktails and fresh juices.

Replenished Spirits, Meaningful Connections

The resort’s 20,000-square-feet Spa by JW® is an exclusive private sanctuary that promises a complete revitalization of the mind, body, and spirit, and offers seven luxurious therapy rooms, including two couples’ rooms, an Ayurveda room as well as a manicure and pedicure suite. Skilled therapists present an indulgent menu of signature spa treatments featuring locally sourced herbs and oils to expertly soothe, relax and invigorate tired bodies and minds.

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa also features a modern, fully equipped fitness center, two outdoor pools, a lap pool, and a temperature-controlled lagoon pool with a relaxing jacuzzi. The resort’s wide range of activities, including yoga and meditation sessions, cycling expeditions to explore the beautiful surroundings of Nandi Hills, as well as pleasant morning walks through the hotel’s JW Garden, encourage guests to be truly present and experience the destination to the fullest.

The JW Garden is a signature of the JW Marriott experience and features a calming space for guests to connect with nature, as well as fresh herbs and seasonal vegetables that guests can harvest and enjoy as part of their culinary journey on property. To further complement the resort’s commitment to healthy, fresh dining, a starter packet of seeds housed in sustainable packaging is gifted to all guests.

Around the resort, guests can relax and unwind amidst acres of calm greenery and serene landscaped gardens. Private nooks and secluded spaces intuitively located around the grounds, invite quiet moments of contemplation and reflection. The banks of the resort’s lake serve as an ideal spot to linger, while brief mindfulness rituals such as guided meditation sessions leave guests feeling deeply nourished and revitalized in body and soul.

For families traveling with children, the brand’s Family by JW™ program is designed to bring families together and reconnect over shared, meaningful experiences. An exclusive Kids’ Club offers a full schedule of family-friendly programming, including sessions with a local magician, an afternoon of creative fun with art, as well as music and sightseeing tours on and off the resort.

Bespoke Events and Celebrations

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa houses a fully equipped Convention Center, spread over 35,000 square feet and accommodating up to 4,000 guests. The convention center is the first and largest of its kind in Bengaluru, with a 24,000 square foot, pillar-less ballroom as the ideal venue for large-scale events and lavish weddings. An additional 66,000 square feet of open lawns and a range of smaller halls and breakout rooms provide the flexibility to accommodate transitional event set-ups, large-scale global conferences, exhibitions, outdoor music concerts and more.

“We are excited to expand the JW Marriott brand with the opening of JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa - the ninth JW Marriott property in India,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International. “With India being a key market for the brand, this opening demonstrates our commitment to creating new benchmarks in service excellence in this region.”