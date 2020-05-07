Celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with Atlantis, the Palm

In line with a decision from the government of Dubai to ease some restrictions around the city, Atlantis, the Palm has announced it will offer special Iftar deals to enjoy in-resort and at home during the holy month of Ramadan.

While the resorts’ famed Asateer tent is not open this year, diners can still enjoy Dubai’s favourite Iftar in the comfort of their own home.

Starting from just AED145 per person, the Iftar menu includes chef Ali el Bourji’s signature dishes including lentil soup, hot and cold mezzeh, a selection of meat dishes such as slow cooked lamb shoulder with oriental rice and braising sauce, mixed grill, or kofta bil saniyah (meat patties baked in a rich tomato sauce) and baklava, katayef or maamoul mad bil ashta (semolina butter cake).

Deliveries are available from 17:00-00:00 each day, via Uber Eats and Zomato.

Teaming up to create the best of both worlds – Mediterranean flavours with an Arabic twist – celebrated Asateer and Ayamna chef Ali El Bourji, and White chef Ibrahim Ata, are introducing a unique Iftar menu especially for Ramadan.

Along with an eclectic range of hot and cold mezzeh, guests will enjoy lentil or yayla soup with mint, followed by mains that include shish taouk, lamb kofta, lamb chops, chargrilled baby chicken and Mediterranean ratatouille, rounded off with WHITE’s infamous funky monkey bread.

Outdoor reservations are open from 18:00-21:00 each day, with prices starting from AED195 per person.

Both restaurants will operate within the guidelines and protocols as advised by the Dubai government and Atlantis, the Palm’s standards for hygiene and cleanliness will remain a number one priority at this time.