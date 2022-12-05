PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP EXPANDS MALAYSIA FOOTPRINT

Pan Pacific Hotels Group, a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited, proudly unveils Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur.

The 25-storey high-rise brings 210 elegant suites to the prime address of Bukit Bintang, joining the Group’s global expansion that will double its serviced suites portfolio by 2023, spanning ten properties in eight cities including Bangkok, Hanoi, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur offers a luxuriously spacious selection of one- and two-bedroom layouts, ranging from 47 sqm to 80 sqm. Architecture firm FDAT brings a touch of luxe to the property, using rich marble and plush fabric finishes to complete its graceful design. FDAT is renowned for its refreshing work on sister properties PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur and PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore.

Mr Richard Tan, Vice President of Operations for Dhaka, Indo-China, Malaysia and Nairobi, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, shares: “With Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur, we confidently expand our presence in Kuala Lumpur, adding a third property to this key gateway city. The extended stay segment is flourishing, and Kuala Lumpur is a prime city where we can capture strong demand from both business and leisure groups. We are excited to bring the sincere and luxurious hospitality of Pan Pacific Serviced Suites to Malaysia’s commercial epicentre.”

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur is surrounded by landmarks such as Berjaya Times Square, Jalan Alor food street, Wall Art Changkat Bukit Bintang, Bintang Walk, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and The Starhill. The property joins PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur in the Bukit Bintang district, and offers direct access to the neighbouring PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur.

Designed for Luxury Living

Donning a neutral, earthy palette and accented with deluxe marble fittings, each suite in Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur is furnished with modern comforts for a sophisticated living experience, including pampering Balmain Paris amenities and en-suite bathroom with a refreshing rain shower.

On the topmost level 24, residents can work, relax or recharge within a selection of elegant spaces, such as The Living Room, a plush residents’ lounge that houses a meeting room, a pool table, foosball table and other recreational fittings; Pacific Lounge, serving breakfast as well as all-day coffee, tea and juices; a TechnoGym fitness centre; and a rooftop pool overlooking Kuala Lumpur’s spectacular panoramic skyline. Residents can also unwind next door at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur’s rooftop garden terraces, St. Gregory spa, or dining outlets The Botanist Lounge & Bar, Thyme and Skye Chill.

Guests of Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur enjoy the membership privileges under the Pan Pacific DISCOVERY loyalty programme, including exclusive offers, earning of digital rewards currency DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) and more, under the Global Hotel Alliance.