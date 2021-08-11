Cunard prepares for cruise return on Friday

The final touches are being made to Cunard ship Queen Elizabeth as the cruise line prepares to return to sailing.

The UK-based line has been out of the water for 17-months following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crew members are preparing to depart on Friday.

The ship will first sail a series of UK voyages before returning to international sailings in October.

“I think I speak for the entire team at Cunard when I say how delighted we are to be returning to what we do best as we get ready to welcome our guests back on board,” said Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe.

“We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard on board experience, as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer.”

Following a series of other UK voyages, international sailings on board Queen Elizabeth will begin in October with a cruise from Southampton to Amsterdam followed by a 14-night voyage to the Canary Islands and Madeira in November.