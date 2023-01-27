Caribbean Airlines Announces Additional Flights for Trinidad Carnival Season
Caribbean Airlines will add more flights between Trinidad and several destinations for the period February 12 to 26, for the Trinidad Carnival.
The addition of these services aligns with the airline’s commitment to improve inter-regional travel and promote seamless connectivity.
The additional flights are now open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App and the Reservations Call Centre. Customers may also secure bookings through travel agents.