Capri Palace, Jumeirah to open in April

Jumeirah Group has been appointed to operate and manage the renowned Capri Palace in Italy.

Reopening as Capri Palace, Jumeirah in April, the beautiful property enjoys an idyllic location in bustling Anacapri, one of the most exclusive and unspoiled parts of the island.

The hotel, founded by Tonino Cacace, stands high up on a hill overlooking the Gulf of Naples.

Designed in the style of an eighteenth-century Neapolitan palazzo, Capri Palace has attracted the great and the good since it first opened its doors in the 1960s, swiftly establishing itself as the island’s most iconic hotel.

Art and design are at the heart of this hotel; and the elegant white-washed walls, arched ceilings, and columns create a sense of serenity as soon as guests step through the door.

The light and airy interiors are filled with historic and contemporary artwork with tributes to the works of Mirò, Magritte and Warhol.

The tasteful interiors of the open spaces flow into the 68 guest rooms.

White, blue and neutral tones create an unmistakably Mediterranean atmosphere, while the ceramic tiles and bespoke furniture evoke the sense of an Italian family home, ensuring guests are well rooted in their surroundings.

José Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Group, commented: “We are proud and excited to welcome Capri Palace, Jumeirah into our portfolio.

“It is one of Europe’s most recognised and well-respected hotels, with a global reputation and following.

“We are pleased to announce that the hotel’s current general manager Ermanno Zanini will continue in his role, taking on additional responsibilities as regional vice president for Italy and Spain for Jumeirah Group.

“Capri Palace, Jumeirah embodies our brand values of providing excellent service, unrivalled culinary experiences and inspiring design, and joins our existing collection of European properties in London, Mallorca and Frankfurt.”

Capri Palace, Jumeirah will open for the season on April 23rd.