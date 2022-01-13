Icelandair adds three new European connections

Icelandair has announced the addition of three exciting new destinations to its European network this summer: Rome, Alicante and Nice.

The new routes will allow key connections between Iceland and North Atlantic routes to the popular tourist destinations during the busiest travel time of the year.

Transit passengers will also be able to take advantage of a multi-day stopover in Iceland no additional airfare.

The World Heritage city of Rome, Italy, will be served twice a week between Reykjavik (KEF) and Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) on Wednesdays and Sundays between July 6th and September 4th.

The new Nice flight will give access to the lively south of France region, operating between Reykjavik (KEF) and Nice Airport (NCE) from July 6th to August 27th, on

Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the period.

Alicante (ALC) will begin on February 10th, running through to autumn.

Frequencies will vary throughout the period, but flights will operate twice a week during the summer season from April 28th on Mondays and Thursday.

Bogi Nils Bogason, president of Icelandair, said: “As we enter the New Year, we are seeing the signs of recovery for the travel industry.

“We are excited to be able to add these three new destinations to our already extensive route network, further facilitating growth in both the inbound and outbound markets.

“With the additions of Rome, Nice and Alicante for the summer, Icelandair is committed offering our European and North Atlantic customers more choice and convenient connectivity.”