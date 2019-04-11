Candela appointed chief executive at Level

Fernando Candela, currently the chief executive of Iberia Express, is to become the new chief executive of Level.

He has been in his current role at Iberia Express for six years and was previously director of planning and management control at Air Nostrum.

Candela will replace Vincent Hodder at Level and will take up his new role on September 9th.

Luis Gallego, chairman of Iberia and Level, said: “I would like to thank Vincent for the good job he has done in leading Level to this point and welcome Fernando into his new role.

“Fernando has a fantastic track record at developing low cost brands allied with strong leadership skills.

“I am confident he will continue to develop the Level operations and brand.”

Carlos Gómez Suárez, currently chief operating officer at Iberia Express, will become interim chief executive at the airline.

Level is International Airlines Group’s low-cost brand with long-haul bases in Barcelona and Paris Orly.

It also maintains short-haul bases in Vienna and Amsterdam.