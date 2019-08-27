Radisson Red London Greenwich to open next year

Radisson Hotel Group has signed on the dotted line for the Radisson Red London Greenwich in the UK.

It will be the first property to bring the group’s upscale, lifestyle select-service hotel brand to the English capital, joining other UK Radisson Red hotels in Glasgow and Liverpool.

Home to the world’s busiest concert and events venue, the O2 Arena, Greenwich puts guests at the heart of the action.

From Elton John to Roger Federer, it boasts the biggest names in music, sport and entertainment.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson Red is for those who wish to stand out of the crowd and it now lands in London.

“Opening in 2020, it perfectly blends business and play around the O2.

“A sincere appreciation goes to our partners for their trust in our people and our brands.”

Opening in 2020, the Radisson Red London Greenwich will be near so many of London’s famous sights.

The O2 Arena and its iconic dome is just one of these; the hotel will put guests within easy reach of a ton of museums, the famous Prime Meridian, the legendary Cutty Sark and the cable car offering stunning views over the Thames, Canary Wharf and the City of London itself.

Alongside 70 rooms boasting the unique Radisson Red design, the hotel will offer a bistro, bar, and a gym.

The new signing is part of an exciting £8 billion project to redevelop Greenwich Peninsula and transform it into a must-visit destination with an array of residential, retail and office space.