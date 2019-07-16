Emirates rejigs senior leadership positions

Emirates has announced new executive leadership appointments for its operational, commercial and international affairs departments.

Adel Al Redha has taken up the role of chief operating officer, Adnan Kazim has become chief commercial officer and Sheikh Majid Al Mualla assumed the title of divisional senior vice president, international affairs.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Airline, said: “Adel, Adnan and sheikh Majid are all experienced members of the Emirates leadership team with strong expertise in their respective areas and proven leadership abilities.

“Each brings deep and diverse experiences from different areas of the airline business, and I am confident that they will continue to drive the airline’s future growth and strengthen Emirates’ presence, agility, and focus across the globe.

“These roles are strategically important to growing our customer base and developing our commercial strategies, delivering the best experiences across customer touchpoints, and progressing our business objectives through engaging with governments, regulators and key industry bodies around the world.”

As chief operating officer, Al Redha is at the helm of all operational departments: flight operations, service delivery, airport services, emirates engineering, crew manpower, aircraft procurement and the Emirates Flight Training Academy; as well as worldwide network operations including crisis response.

Al Redha will oversee operational efficiency and effectiveness across the airline, and work closely with other members of the executive leadership team to drive improved performance across the business.

In turn, Kazim is responsible for worldwide commercial operations, e-commerce, the Emirates Skywards loyalty programme and Emirates SkyCargo.

He will continue to lead the airline’s strategic planning and revenue optimisation teams, which are critical functions that support the airline’s commercial success.

Al Mualla, who previously held the position of divisional senior vice president, commercial operations-centre, will drive the airline’s government, industry, public policy, regulatory, environment and international affairs agenda.

He will also lead teams that represent Emirates in government negotiations and air services talks, as well as various aviation industry bodies of which Emirates is a member.