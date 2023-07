Ralph Radtke is the General Manager of the iconic Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, voted ‘World’s Leading Heritage Hotel 2022’ by World Travel Awards and ‘Türkiye’s Best MICE Hotel 2022’ by World MICE Awards. He takes time out of his busy schedule to share his insights of global hospitality with Breaking Travel News.

Ralph Radtke, General Manager of Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, part 1

Ralph Radtke, General Manager of Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, part 2