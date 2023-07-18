Hard Rock International and Mercan Properties Announce Plans for New Hard Rock Hotel Algarve in Port

Hard Rock International announced development plans to open a new Hard Rock Hotel Algarve in Portugal. The new development will be located near the gorgeous sands in Praia do Vau, Portimão, further expanding the iconic brand’s global reach. The property, set to begin construction in early 2024 and open in Summer 2026, will have around 275 luxurious rooms and suites and an additional 150 branded serviced apartments.

Along with direct access to the beach while on property, guests will enjoy a wide range of amenities including the beloved Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club™, three restaurants, three bars, three exterior pools, a Rock Spa®, gym, Rock Shop®, sports area and beach club.

“We’re delighted to expand Hard Rock Hotel’s unparalleled offerings to the beautiful country of Portugal in 2026,” said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International. “This new development will further extend the enhanced entertainment experience our guests know and love to yet another part of the world, while incorporating the country’s amazing culture.”

An ideal vacation area, the town of Portimão hosts historic ports, a lively marina and is globally known for the Algarve International Autodrome, where the Portuguese Grand Prix was held in 2020 and 2021. The town has some of the best beaches in the Algarve region with extensive sandy coastline paired with calm, warm and clear waters. Vau Beach, where the property will be located, borders coppery cliffs, turquoise waters and a large selection of restaurants offering fresh fish.

“The Hard Rock brand is consistently elevating and expanding its luxury offerings and it’s a pleasure to be a part of this amazing evolution,” said Jordi Vilanova, President of Mercan Properties. “We’re excited to create a unique asset on the shores of Praia do Vau that reflects the Portuguese culture and attracts visitors from around the globe. We believe that this collaboration between Mercan Properties and Hard Rock International will be a great success in Algarve and a very positive contribution to the country. Algarve continues to be of great interest and attention from Mercan, illustrated by our investment in the region in the form of four projects. Portugal is undoubtedly a tourist destination of excellence at the world level.”

The new development is expected to create over 400 jobs in the area throughout construction and operations of the property starting in 2024. The hotel is also anticipated to increase the potential of the tourism experience in the country.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotel Algarve, visit HardRockHotels.com.