Bruzzone appointed to new vice president role with Silversea

Silversea Cruises has appointed Roberto Bruzzone to the new role of senior vice president of marine operations with the company.

He will report directly to Silversea chief executive, Roberto Martinoli, and will be responsible for the marine and technical operations of the fleet.

Bruzzone will also oversee newbuilding and refitting activities, as well as handle the technical procurement and crew management functions.

With extensive experience in the shipbuilding industry and having held various positions at major international cruise lines in a successful career that has spanned almost 20 years, he will play a key role in supporting the expansion of Silversea’s ultra-luxury fleet in the coming years.

Following a five-year stint as vice president of technical operations at Carnival Corporation - part of a 14-year period at the industry leading company - Bruzzone also spent five years at Independent Maritime Advisors in London, working on new builds for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“We are delighted to welcome Roberto Bruzzone to our team,” says Martinoli.

“His wealth of expertise will bring great value to our cruise line, as we continue to grow our fleet for the benefit of our guests.”