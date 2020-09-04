Sandals launches virtual wedding service

Since the start of the pandemic, couples have had to make some tough decisions, whether that was postponing their large wedding or cutting down on attendance to meet the latest World Health Organisation guidelines.

Now, brides and grooms do not have to choose between the two when they book a destination wedding at any one of 18 luxurious Sandals and Beaches resorts in the Caribbean.

All couples that book a destination wedding or ReTie the Knot between September 15th and the end of December, with plans to wed in 2020 and 2021, will receive a complimentary wedding ceremony live stream service.

This means families and friends can – virtually – be part of the special moment.

The offering includes:

360-degree digital tours: Virtually "walk" through some of the most beautiful resorts in the Caribbean. It has never been easier to explore a resort and its sprawling grounds, providing an inside look at Sandals' luxurious suites, beaches and expansive pools to set the stage for a picture-perfect destination wedding and the beginning of the perfect honeymoon.

Virtual wedding design experience: "Meet" a Sandals and Beaches wedding planner while being transported virtually to a customisable wedding showroom and explore the endless décor options available for ceremonies and receptions, discovering the perfect inspiration for the big day.

The ultimate digital wedding planning tool: Browse through Sandals' wedding offerings from every island and picturesque venue to choose from, to hair and makeup services for the actual wedding day.

Picture perfect customisable celebrations: With new CDC guidelines calling for smaller gatherings of no more than 50, Sandals Resorts is determined to turn a couples' lifetime celebration into something even grander.

Two lovebirds' elopement: Elope to paradise and be inspired by one of Sandals' inspirations or dream up the big day from scratch through Sandals customisable weddings. Regardless of what couples choose, every wedding is complete with customisable décor and all the Sandals weddings inclusions – from signature cocktails and breakfast in bed with mimosas, to a wedding photograph and more.

Sandals was founded on the principle of creating a romantic environment – with expansive resorts across vast beaches – where couples can expect the utmost privacy and romance whether that be on their wedding day or throughout their honeymoon.

Couples can wed with the utmost confidence in Sandals’ trusted brand.

With health and safety top of mind for everyone right now, enhanced cleanliness measures set through the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness will provide couples with peace of mind, reassuring them as they plan their big day.

Sandals Resorts is assuring today’s brides and grooms that the vows must go on by providing “virtually perfect” solutions for destination wedding couples to consider.

