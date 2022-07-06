The Future Hospitality Summit set for Dubai debut

The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) will debut in Dubai this September, bringing together the Middle East and Africa’s industry leaders for discussions, deals and insight on the continued growth of the region’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

Hosted by Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts and co-organised by The Bench and MEED, FHS brings together the investment communities of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) and AviaDev under one roof. Other conference tracks include Sustainability & Innovation, Startup Den and The Future of Human Capital. The three-day summit takes place at Madinat Jumeirah from 19 to 21 September 2022, uniting government leaders, hotel investors, owners, developers and operators to discuss the industry’s hot topics, set the scene for the future and network with elite players in their field.

“Following the resounding success of FHS Saudi Arabia in May, we’re now gearing up for the highly anticipated FHS in Dubai,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. “As the flagship hospitality investment platform in the region, the event promises to be a hive of activity, with an action-packed programme, a plethora of top-level speakers and exciting industry announcements to reinforce the pivotal role of the ever-growing hospitality and tourism sectors in the MENA region. We look forward to welcoming the most respected, experienced and influential names in hospitality and tourism to this prestigious event.”

FHS in Dubai will centre around the main event theme Lead the Change, which the FHS Advisory Board – a carefully curated group of senior industry leaders – discussed at Al Jaddaf Rotana last week to help shape the programme by sharing insights and discussing the most important focus areas, challenges and trends for the industry. The FHS programme will feature a wide range of topics under the main event theme including the continued post-pandemic recovery and hospitality investment forecast and climate, sustainability, technology, innovation, wellbeing, leadership and talent.

“We are delighted to have welcomed industry peers to the reception at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel. The region is currently one of the most exciting and dynamic places to be worldwide, especially for the tourism and hospitality industry. The second half of the year will be exceptionally busy with mega events taking place in the region. I am positive the momentum will continue and believe hotel groups will see accelerated development and growth across the region,” said Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO for Rotana.

FHS takes place at the world renowned Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, which hosted AHIC in 2021 and was the launch venue of the event back in 2006. “As one of the world’s most desirable travel destinations, Dubai’s reputation has been built around innovation, stability through economic diversification, safety, inclusivity and yet as a young nation it is progressive, with the agility to effect change quickly and drive positive impact. The travel and hospitality sectors are faced with challenges, much like every industry you look at today, but with increased public-private sector collaborations as well peer-to-peer collaborations, we can lead the change effectively. It’s an important dialogue to have and Jumeirah Group are proud to partner with the Future Hospitality Summit, to bring industry leaders together from across the globe, to share their insights and set the stage for a successful and sustainable future,” commented José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group.

Delegates can look forward to a wealth of investment sessions, high-level networking opportunities, exclusive signings and much more during FHS, which is also home to the finals of the 2022 Sustainability Hospitality Challenge, a global competition for students to turn their ideas for innovation and sustainability into a reality,