Lufthansa to offer 115 weekly UK flights by mid-June

Lufthansa Group has confirmed plans to significantly expand services in the second half of the month.

The services on offer continue to focus on summer destinations and aim to make as many tourist destinations as possible accessible for holidaymakers.

In addition, flights are on offer to business travellers, thus expanding the European and intercontinental network.

From June 15th, the Lufthansa Group of airlines will resume services from major UK and Ireland ports with 115 weekly frequencies in total: 11 of which departing from Dublin.

Announcing eight new routes from five hubs across the UK and Ireland in addition to an increase in frequencies from both London Heathrow and Dublin, the significantly expanded June schedule completes the Lufthansa aim to reinstate services to 130 destinations by the end of the month.

Lufthansa – which secured a €9 billion bailout last month - are thus responding to the growing interest of customers in air travel as travel restrictions are gradually relaxed and lifted in many European countries.

“By resuming a part of our schedule in June, the Lufthansa Group is building up mobility by connecting the UK and Ireland again to our world-wide network.

“This is an important contribution to support the restart of industry and commerce, but also the tourism sector - both essential for the UK and Irish economy.

“People want to and can travel again, whether on holiday or for business reasons,” said Andreas Köster, senior director sales, UK, Ireland and Iceland for the Lufthansa Group carriers.