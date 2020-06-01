Customers return to Nakheel Malls as Dubai lockdown eases

Developer Nakheel said the figures highlight customer confidence in the safety and cleanliness of the malls, where 95 per cent of retailers have reopened.

Customers’ biggest purchases were electronics, homewares, fitness equipment and garden items, with supermarkets and discount stores also performing well.

Omar Khoory, managing director, Nakheel Malls, said: “We thank the government, our retailers and customers for working together to safely bring back the retail experience that Dubai is known for.

“We continue to work tirelessly to ensure our malls are safe hygienic, and are pleased to see our customers respecting the rules and adhering to health and safety measures.

“Our footfall over the weekend, which was particularly impressive at Dragon Mart and community retail Pavilions, shows that many people are keen to get out and about – and feel safe doing so.”

He added: “This period has also given us the opportunity to explore, develop and accelerate innovative ideas at Nakheel Malls, and, over the next few weeks, we will deliver new and exciting services and that will further enhance the customer experience and meet consumer demand.”

Nakheel Malls destinations, including Nakheel Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart and community Pavilions, are currently open from 10:00-22:00 daily, while the Pointe and Club Vista Mare are open from 10:00-23:00 daily.

Nakheel Mall extends its opening hours to 23:00 at weekends.