British Airways returns to US from Gatwick

Following the recent reopening of US borders for Brits, British Airways’ first transatlantic flight from Gatwick took off earlier bound for Tampa, Florida.

The airline’s services to Tampa will operate three times a week.

British Airways will also resume flights from Gatwick to popular family holiday-hotspot Orlando on Friday.

This is the first time the airline has operated to these destinations, and to the US from Gatwick, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

British Airways is planning on operating to 23 US airports this winter, more than any other transatlantic carrier, with 246 flights a week from January.

As well as Tampa and Orlando from Gatwick, flights to much loved cities Nashville and New Orleans will restart in December from Heathrow.

The airline’s A380s will also touch down in the US once again, with the jumbo jet due to start operating to Miami from Heathrow from December 5th, Los Angeles from December 9th and Dallas from March 27th.

Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said: “Orlando and Tampa are among our most popular destinations, so we know how much our customers are looking forward to heading back.

“Florida is such a diverse state, so whether it’s a relaxing beach holiday, a theme park adventure or an epic road trip, there’s something for every type of traveller.

“In addition, we’re offering a wide range of British Airways Holidays deals to suit every budget.”