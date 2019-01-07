South African Airways union deal ends strike action

South African Airways will seek to restore a full flight schedule in stages over the weekend.

The news comes after labour groups staged days of strikes in response to a decision from the carrier to cut almost 1,000 jobs and rejected union demands for an eight per cent wage increase.

More than 3,000 South African Airways staff were involved in the action.

The flag-carrier has offered a raise of 5.9 per cent, and estimates the strike cost it $3.4 million a day.

Services are returning to normal following an agreement between the airline and both the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Airways Cabin Crew Association.

The deal means that the airline will operate a near normal service today.

While there will be selected cancellations, principally on the domestic network and on a small number of regional flights, the carrier expects to be able to provide service to all customers.

Any customers requiring re-accommodation on a rescheduled service or on another airline will be contacted accordingly or assisted at their departure airport.

South Africa Airlines also expects to operate its full schedule tomorrow.

“We are delighted to be able to announce a resumption in normal schedules.

“On behalf of SAA, I would like to express our deep regret at the inconvenience caused to our loyal customers during this industrial dispute.

“We will continue to assist those passengers, that have still not been able to travel, to reach their intended destination as soon as possible,” said Philip Saunders, South Africa Airlines chief commercial officer.

Image: Chen Cheng/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images