AirAsia pushes contactless experience, limits counter check-in service facilities in Malaysia

AirAsia is continuing to encourage the usage of its contactless features, including self-check-in and e-boarding passes via airasia Superapp, as well as baggage drop-off at self-bag-drop machines.

The airline is also promoting the use of its facial recognition system FACES for pre-security clearance and self-boarding for selected domestic flights.

The above features allow for faster, safer and more efficient check-in, pre-security, and boarding processes, and also guarantees peace of mind to all guests as they can skip the queue and proceed directly to the gate.

More than 90% of guests departing from Malaysia have successfully utilised the self-check-in feature in 2022, and following the successful implementation of its contactless features and an enhanced Superapp, the airline will limit counter check-in service facilities in Malaysia, effective 1 May 2023.

For guests who still prefer to check-in at the counter, a counter check-in fee will be implemented in Malaysia. This is aimed at encouraging all guests to embrace our digital initiatives which will ensure a more contactless and seamless experience. Whilst this also helps to cover the costs of maintaining the additional check-in counters, AirAsia hopes that this digitisation tool will serve as a stepping stone towards a fully contactless check-in experience in the future.

However, eligible guests in the following exempted categories will still be provided with complimentary counter check-in services:

● Senior Citizens aged 60 and above

● Guests affected by last minute schedule changes and flight cancellations

● Guests who have self checked-in but need to reprint boarding passes

● Guests with reduced mobility holding a valid Persons with Disability (OKU) card

● Guests travelling as Young Passenger Travelling Alone (YPTA)

● Guests who purchased last minute tickets beyond the check-in cutoff time

● Guests who perform seat upgrade and/or purchases add-ons at the check-in counter

● Guests who were not assigned a seat during self check-in

● Guests with Premium Flatbed, Premium Flex and Corporate Full Flex booking

● Guests with bookings under Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and Government Warrant (WAK)

● Group bookings with 10 guests and more

Non-eligible guests may still check-in at the counter subject to counter check-in fees of RM20 per guest for domestic flights and RM30 per guest for international flights.

Kesavan Sivanandam, Chief Airport and Customer Experience Officer, AirAsia Aviation Group said: “Over the last year, we have seen a high adoption rate for our contactless travel features that were implemented primarily for the safety and wellbeing of our guests and the momentum continues this year too, with about 90% usage rate on average, for flights departing from Malaysia. As a result of our digital initiatives, we are able to offer our guests the option to skip the counter check-in process for a better travel experience and, at the same time, enhance our operational efficiency.

“However, for those who still prefer to check-in at the counter, we will implement a counter check-in fee for domestic and international flights in Malaysia, which most importantly, is aimed at encouraging them to embrace our digital initiatives. We believe that this change will ultimately benefit all our guests, by streamlining the travel process and reducing waiting times at the airport. Ultimately, we are committed to providing the best travel experience from ground to the air and we are confident that our contactless technology will help us achieve this goal.”



Guests who will be departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) (Terminal 2) are highly recommended to enroll their details for FACES on the airasia SuperApp to pass through pre-security and seamlessly board the flight without having to display their boarding pass.

For a better and enhanced travel experience, download the airasia SuperApp from Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery now.