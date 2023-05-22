Bite into International Burger Day with Mr Toad’s smokin’ hot deal

Mr Toad’s is relishing the thought of International Burger Day, with a three-day, smokin’ hot offer at all Dubai outlets from Friday, 26 to Sunday, 28 May.

Bite into Mr Toad’s Smokin’ Beast Burger, complete with fries, for AED90, and sip on all-day happy hour specials from just AED20.

Designed especially for International Burger Day (28 May), the Smoking’ Beast Burger comes with two pure beef patties, layered with cheddar cheese, kale, onion, tomato, gherkin and Mr Toad’s special secret sauce and jalapeno popper, all served in a flamin’ Cheeto bun and presented in a smoking dome.

Too hot to handle? Tuck into Mr Toad’s famous other burgers – beef, cheese, chicken and veggie – all on the menu as usual this weekend, too.

Plus, enjoy bargain beverages with Mr Toad’s all day happy hour – with bottles of hops from AED20, pints of draft from AED25 and glasses of grape from AED25.

Burgers and bevvies are available at Mr Toads at Premier Inn Al Jaddaf, Barsha Heights, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Airport and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Mr Toad’s is open daily from 12 noon to 1 am.

Follow @mrtoadsme for more info and bookings.