Belmond Announces Renovation of Iconic Splendido Hotel in Portofino

Following the refurbishments of Spendido Mare, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino in 2021 and Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya, reopening in May 2023 – Belmond is delighted to announce the renovation of Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino.

An emblem of Portofino’s allure since the 1950s, the grand dame hotel will undergo a multi-phase renovation by internationally-renowned Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, with the first phase complete in June 2023.

MARTIN BRUDNIZKI: THE RESTORATION OF AN ICON

“Splendido is a true icon and so our approach to the renovation project was similar to that of a portrait painter – creating a design centered on the building and one that is as much a restoration, as a rejuvenation,” says Martin Brudnizki, founder of Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. MBDS is an internationally acclaimed interior architecture and design studio based in London and New York, known for innovative projects across the world for clients such as The Royal Academy of Arts and Daniel Boulud.

JUNE 2023: A REIMAGINED POOL AREA, RESTAURANT & BARONESSA SUITE

Taking place over several years, the team will undertake a meticulous restoration of the former 16th-century Benedictine monastery, honouring the history of the building, while sensitively injecting contemporary relevance. Over the course of each summer reopening, the hotel will unveil brand new spaces, with the first reveal taking place in June 2023. This will include a renovated pool area and new intimate, family villa dining experience at The Pool Grill restaurant, as well as the complete redesign of the Baronessa Suite. Inspired by the noble Palazzos of the region, the elevated accommodation offering will blend the rich tradition and storytelling of the Italian Riviera, with contemporary comfort and elegance.

