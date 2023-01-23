Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Announces Four New Winter Journeys to French Alps

The original icon of the rails, Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, Europe, unveils four new winter journeys between Paris and the French Alps. Launching in December 2023, the blue-and-gold carriages will glide through some of France’s most untouched countryside and up to the alpine train stations of Albertville, Moûtiers and Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

With the option to disembark in either of the three stations, guests will be able to access the ski resorts of Megève and the Mont Blanc; Courchevel and Three Valleys; and Tignes-Val d’Isère in the most glamorous way possible.

ONE TRAIN, ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

One of the original birthplaces of luxury winter tourism, the French Alps are internationally regarded as the gold standard of ski destinations, with their picture-perfect peaks, slopes catering to all competency levels, Michelin starred restaurants, and alpine chic bars.

From December 2023, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will welcome keen skiers, mountain enthusiasts and epicureans on board for its Alpine debut. With eight new Suites joining the rake in June 2023, next winter the train will offer a trio of cabin categories to suit every traveller: the timeless Historic Cabins, lavish new Suites and opulent Grand Suites. Departing from Paris in the evening, guests can unwind into the warmth of their art-deco surroundings with a glass of champagne, as the train gently heads out to the Alps. Shortly after departure, guests are invited to pay a visit to the beating heart of the train, Bar Car ‘3674’, for a round of cocktails while the pianist plays in the background. Bon vivants are then drawn to the three dining cars, where they will be treated to a menu of seasonal dishes designed by French Chef Jean Imbert using the finest local produce. Suspended between past and present, guests can return to the Bar Car for a nightcap with fellow travellers, or retreat to their cabins which have been carefully transformed by their steward for night time. The following morning, they wake to the enchanted scenery of the Savoie region and indulge in a breakfast of French viennoiserie, in the privacy of their cabins. To refuel before an afternoon of skiing and alpine activities, a delicious brunch will be served in the dining cars before the train arrives in Albertville, the first of the three Alpine stops.

TAKING SLOW TRAVEL TO NEW HEIGHTS

Next year, eight new Suites will elevate the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’ existing accommodation with four different designs reflecting the ever-changing European landscape: La Campagne (the countryside), Les Montagnes (the mountains), Les Lacs (the lakes) and La Forêt (the forest). The new Suites are the result of an attentive and respectful restoration of two original carriages by French craftsmen and designers, who have reimagined the spaces whilst maintaining their golden era of travel look and feel. Each Suite will immerse guests in diverse scenery through vivid colours, plush fabrics, intricate textures and furnishings channeling famed Art Deco designers, such as Majorelle, Dufrene, Leleu, Rousseau, Prou and Lalique. Offering an experience that bridges the train’s iconic history and modern comfort, the new Suites add to the charm of the historic cabins a private marble ensuite bathroom, and a more spacious lounging area by day, converted to either double or twin beds by night.

Guided by the pioneering spirit that placed it at the forefront of luxury rail travel since 1982, the Venice SimplonOrient-Express will run four new French Alps journeys in the second half of December 2023: from Paris to the French Alps on 15th and 21st December 2023, and from the French Alps to Paris on the 16th and 22nd of December 2023. The new routes amplify the current wintertime offering, which already features trips to Vienna, Florence, Paris and Venice, while strengthening the presence of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in France.

An overnight stay in Historic Cabin starts at £3,785pp while in the new Suites it starts at £7,300pp. Rates include dinner, breakfast and brunch as well as all soft drinks and shared transfer to Gare De Lyon in Paris. Guests staying in the Grand Suites can also benefit from a private car transfer from Albertville, Moûtiers or Bourg-Saint-Maurice to their final destination (overnight stays start at £9,975pp). For further information or to book, please visit Belmond.com