Belfry Hotel makes play for MICE market

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has launched an outdoor bar area and team building facilities, both available for exclusive use for meetings, events and conferences.

The new facilities include the 19th Green, an outdoor bar situated on the old 18th hole of the Belfry’s PGA National course.

The outdoor space is available for exclusive use with space for organisers to use the area to host outdoor dining and BBQs, and to set up large screens and staging for entertainment such as an outdoor cinema or live music.

Perfect for team building, the Belfry has recently introduced Toptracer Range at the resort’s PGA Golf Academy.

Toptracer Range offers a fun experience for guests with any level of golfing experience from beginners and non-golfers to frequent players, to enjoy a wide range of games and activities with their colleagues or fellow delegates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly refurbished PGA Golf Academy offers an extensive bar area offering light bites and refreshments and new VIP suite.

The driving range is perfect for groups and team building activities with in-bay technology that allows you to set up team challenges, tasks, and competitions, including a personalised score board for all to see.

Alternatively, guests can compete against each other on the Ryder Legends Mini Golf Course, 12 holes of competitive fun through miniature versions of some of the most iconic holes in Ryder Cup history.

“Now that restrictions have been lifted, we have seen an overwhelming demand for outdoor hospitality, teambuilding and team recognition events from both existing and new clients as everyone is keen to reunite face-to-face. We are delighted to see this return in confidence from our clients,” said Katie Niland, sales director at the Belfry.

“We are very fortunate to be able to offer a large variety of facilities, 500 acres of glorious countryside, and event spaces of all sizes so that we can respond and adapt quickly to changing customer needs.

“We’ve made a lot of exciting changes to the resort over the last year which we are pleased our clients can finally experience.”

More Information

Located in Royal Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire, the property is considered England’s Leading Resort by voters the World Travel Awards.