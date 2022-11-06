Beaches Ocho Rios - Above and Beyond!

Upon arrival at any hotel you have booked into, you want the check in to be swift, painless and efficient, Beaches Ocho Rios delivers this in spades and them some!

After an arduous 16 hour journey which was plagued with immigration failures at Montego Bay Airport and then a five car pile up on the road from the airport to the resort, my wife and I arrived at Beaches Ocho Rios tired and more than a little fractious.

As we left the coach, their amazing staff swept into action, cold towels to mop our frowned brows were immediately offered, bell boys raced to remove and separate the luggage from the coaches luggage compartments.

Then staff, of which there were plenty all with the smiles so accustomed to the group, showed us through to reception, a cold drink was waiting as were the check in staff. The whole process was efficient, competent and handled with almost military precision.

After completing check in, we were escorted to our room which was wonderful, a quick tour and a detailed explanation of the rooms technology and amenities and then our luggage arrived.

We decided to eat in that evening, as we were both exhausted from our long journey, and very shortly after ordering room service via the concierge, it arrived, hot and very welcome.

This is how you want your check in procedures to go, you want staff like Cion and Lindsay, to name but two, that will go above and beyond, who understood that you were not in the best frame of mind, were tired and wanted nothing more than to get to your room, kick back and relax.

First impressions count in life, and Beaches Ocho Rios have certainly made one with us!