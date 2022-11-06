Radisson Hotel Group expands its presence in Turkey with the opening of its first hotel in Eskisehir

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Nova Vista Deluxe & Suites Eskisehir, a member of Radisson Individuals, located near the city center of Eskisehir.

The opening of Nova Vista Deluxe & Suites Eskisehir, a member of Radisson Individuals follows the successful opening of Royan Hotel Hagia Sophia Istanbul, a member of Radisson Individuals in April and represents the second hotel to open under the Radisson Individuals brand in Turkey.

Nova Vista Deluxe & Suites Eskisehir, a member of Radisson Individuals, is located near the city’s vast green parks and close to the city center’s historic and contemporary museums. Eskisehir is a Byzantine city known for Eskisehir Fairy Tale Castle, museums, traditional Ottoman houses, leafy parks, riverside life along the Porsuk River, its three universities and Odunpazarı, the city’s oldest residential area that is home to the Museum of Modern Glass Art. In the nearby hills, guests can also explore the local, natural hot springs.

Nova Vista Deluxe & Suites Eskisehir, a member of Radisson Individuals features 110 standard rooms, premium rooms, and suites. All rooms include a kitchenette with a microwave and stove and thoughtful amenities such as in-room coffee and tea facilities and free Wi-Fi to make guests feel at home. The hotel is an excellent choice for guests who want to experience traditional local Turkish cuisine at the hotel’s restaurant, Emirgan Sütiş Eskişehir, or are looking for a social atmosphere at the Queen Bar, which serves a varied cocktail menu and snacks. The hotel offers a boutique spa, sauna, and fitness center where guests can unwind and relax, as well as two meeting rooms which can host meetings for up to 200 people.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says; “We are proud to open our first hotel in Eskisehir and continue to expand our Radisson Individuals brand across Turkey. This new opening complements our existing portfolio of over 45 hotels in operation and under development in the country and is a great representation of our Radisson Individuals brand in the Turkish market.”

Ozan Yilmazarslan, General Manager of Nova Vista Deluxe & Suites Eskisehir, a member of Radisson Individuals comments; “We are excited to welcome guests and make every moment matter during their stay in Eskisehir with unforgettable experiences and Radisson Hotel Group’s renowned Yes I Can! Service.”

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Nova Vista Deluxe & Suites Eskisehir, a member of Radisson Individuals is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.