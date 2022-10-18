Baros Maldives wins WTA’s romantic resort award

Baros Maldives, a luxury private island resort with 75 sophisticated villas, has been named the “Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2022” at the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the 10th consecutive year.

Recognised for creating bespoke romantic experiences, Baros never ceases to amaze with its extraordinary service, elegant and luxurious villas, and exquisite culinary offerings.

For nearly 50 years, the iconic resort has been curating memorable romantic moments for guests, with a plethora of activities to suit every couple, whether it be it a private cruise or starlit dinner on the Piano Deck perched over the lagoon, a snorkeling or diving adventure for two, endless couples’ spa treatments and much more.

The island exudes warmth and comfort, and guarantees plentiful one-on-one time; from honeymoons to anniversaries and all special milestones in between, Baros delivers blissful adventures enveloped in intimacy.

Baros is now introducing even more activities just for couples, including a cruise on Nooma, its traditional Maldivian Dhoni, as well as a movie night on the iconic Piano Deck. Those looking for a romantic escape can book the special Romantic Moments package designed to create unforgettable memories, or make this holiday season one to remember with the island’s specially curated “A Magical Baros Tale” complete with special festive itinerary.

“It is an honour and privilege to deliver magical moments to our guests and to be recognised as the most romantic destination in the Indian Ocean once again. We continuously seek to create the most extraordinary romantic moments and with our new offers and experiences, aim to take romance at Baros to new heights, offering the ultimate in romantic escapes,” said Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros

Source: Trade Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT