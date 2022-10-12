BACCARAT HOTEL ROME SET TO OPEN IN 2025

SH Hotels & Resorts, the hotel brand management company founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, and Boscalt Hospitality, the real estate hospitality firm investing in key European cities founded by Liza Masias and Jaume Tapies, today announced their plans to reimagine the Eternal City’s landmark Hotel Majestic under the French luxury house Baccarat.

Set to open in late 2025 following a complete restoration, the property will epitomize Baccarat’s unparalleled beauty to enchant the senses with lavish finishes and flourishes and exquisite attention to detail. Baccarat Hotel Rome is poised to set a new standard for glamor and luxury in the Italian capital as a social and cultural hub. It is yet another expression in the ultra-luxe hospitality sphere of the world-renowned Baccarat brand, a name associated for over 250 years with enchanting, luminous objets d’art coveted by kings and queens, sultans and maharajas, movie stars and rock stars alike. The French house has always shared the art of celebrating worlds of joy, light and pleasure.

“We are pleased to partner with Boscalt Hospitality, a member of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity Partnership, to bring the Baccarat brand to Rome, which will forever be the Eternal City for the world’s most sophisticated explorers and travelers,” said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. “This dynamic modern metropolis is not just one of the most cherished travel destinations in the world, but it has been a preeminent global political, artistic, spiritual, and cultural capital since the classical era. At Baccarat Hotel Rome, we will revive and restore the glamor and sophistication of an iconic luxury landmark by delivering a level of service and attention to detail that will delight guests and local residents alike.”

Like the Baccarat Hotel brand, the property’s history embodies opulence and style. From its 1889 grand opening as the first luxury hotel built on the fashionable Via Veneto, overlooking the Piazza Barberini and within walking distance of the Spanish Steps, the distinguished property hosted a steady stream of royals, nobles, politicians, celebrities, and sophisticated travelers as their preferred Roman Holiday headquarters for over a century. From 1960, after its stylish Bar Ninfa played a starring role in Federico Fellini cinema classic “La Dolce Vita,” the property took on a renewed allure as a symbol of Italy’s vibrant and seductive post-war prosperity.

The hotel will be refashioned into 83 spacious rooms and suites. Public amenities include three grand dining rooms with the main restaurant featuring an expansive terrace with sweeping views across Via Veneto, an intimate cocktail bar, an elegantly appointed rooftop bar, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces and a full-service spa and fitness facility. The redesign will retain the iconic property’s panache by architect Gaetano Koch, celebrated author of its widely admired “piano” profile, while introducing a crisp, contemporary style.

“We are proud to collaborate with the dynamic design team at Baccarat in redefining and repositioning a historic property with a contemporary flair that pays respectful tribute to the cultural and artistic heritage of an ancient yet modern imperial city,” said Boscalt Hospitality co-founder Liza Masias. “We look forward to the property’s transformation into an emblematic luxury hotel that resonates with and reflects the artistic, historical, and architectural treasures of Rome.”

Boscalt co-founder Jaume Tapies added, “It is incredibly exciting to be introducing, together with SH Hotels & Resorts, the Baccarat brand to the ultimate urban experience of Rome. As we celebrate the restoration and preservation of the Hotel Majestic’s iconic legacy as the preeminent hub of the fashionable Via Veneto, we’re proud to pay tribute to the remarkable resiliency of one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations. In the coming years, we expect that timeless allure to grow.”“

On completion, Baccarat Hotel Rome will elegantly showcase the exquisite refinement and edgy energy of a simultaneously timeless and trendy city, one as forever famed for the passionate pulse of its spirited nightlife as for being a source of endless inspiration for artists, musicians, political, spiritual and cultural leaders, past, present and future.