Hyatt Place Huangshan Train Station Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Place Huangshan Train Station, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Huangshan, is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members

The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere, and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, 24-hour food offerings, and 24-hour Fitness Center.

Because Hyatt’s efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy-to-navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler. Hyatt Place Huangshan Train Station is a three-minute drive from Huangshanbei Railway Station, and a 25-minute drive from Huangshan Tunxi International Airport. The Tourism Transport Hub, located across the hotel, offers transportation services to major attractions such as Mount Huangshan and Hongcun Village.

“As Huangshan continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area,” said General Manager, Jenny Yin. “With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate rest and sleep areas, our guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”

Hyatt Place Huangshan Train Station offers:

180 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work, and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

Free Breakfast including an array of hot and cold, local and international options

The Market serves a variety of freshly prepared grab-and-go food items such as sandwiches, salads, snacks, baked goods, and bottled drinks anytime, day or night

The Bar features specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms

Event Spaces offer 5,187 square feet (482 square meters) of flexible meeting and function space with the latest technology including a 4,197-square-foot (390-square-meter) Ballroom

Fitness Center featuring strength and cardio equipment, open 24-hours

Self-serve Laundry Room offering 24-hour self-serve laundry service

“Huangshan is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods, and an ever-expanding list of great places to visit and things to do or see,” said General Manager, Jenny Yin. “Our hotel is central to all of them, and we are confident that Hyatt Place Huangshan Train Station will exceed guest expectations, providing them with everything they need while visiting the area.”

HYATT PLACE HUANGSHAN TRAIN STATION LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Huangshan Train Station is under the leadership of General Manager, Jenny Yin and Director of Sales, Mr. Allen Huang. In her role, Jenny is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Allen is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Huangshan area.