BA CityFlyer to offer Southampton services next summer

British Airways is launching a summer schedule directly connecting the south-coast of England with popular holiday destinations in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, France and Germany.

Under a new agreement with Southampton Airport, the airline will operate up to 17 flights each weekend to 11 locations between May and October.

Tom Stoddart, managing director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new services, said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our services to Southampton Airport next summer.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the British Airways family.

“The ideal location of the airport and excellent facilities on offer will hugely benefit our customers along the south coast as they plan to take to the skies again and book a well-deserved holiday in the sun.”

The seasonal arrangement will run alongside existing services from London City Airport and enhance British Airways’ UK regional network.

Steve Szalay, operations director at Southampton Airport, said: “Today’s announcement from British Airways is fantastic news for Southampton Airport and the region during what has been the most challenging of years.

“It’s also great to see BA return to the airport once again and the range of excellent destinations on offer is sure to be a welcome early Christmas present for passengers looking to plan a European holiday next summer.”