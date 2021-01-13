Royal Caribbean Group pushes back return into April

Royal Caribbean Group has extended the suspension of sailings at each of its lines.

Royal Caribbean International will see the majority of its ships docked until at least April 30th, with only Spectrum of the Seas expected to return earlier, at the end of February.

This does, however, exclude Quantum of the Seas.

Quantum resumed sailing in Singapore last month after receiving CruiseSafe certification from the local government.

The certification confirms the three- and four-night Ocean Getaways meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed by the Singapore authorities.

Royal Caribbean Group said it continues to focus on the healthy and safe return to cruising for guests, crew and the communities it visits.

The group is working closely with the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention and government authorities around the world.

In the meantime, Celebrity Cruises has suspended sailings through April 30th, including the May 1st transatlantic cruise on Celebrity Apex.

Europe and transatlantic cruises on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Constellation before October this year will also be cancelled.

Silversea Cruises also has no plans to operate before April 1st, with Azamara out of the water until at least April 30th.

A statement from the company explained: “Royal Caribbean Group continues to work with our Healthy Sail Panel of globally recognised scientific and medical experts to come back stronger, and we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board.

“We are reaching out to our guests and travel partners to share further details and address any questions or concerns they may have.”