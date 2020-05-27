Marriott warns of further job losses as travel demand lags

Hospitality giant Marriott has told employees in the United States that furloughs and reduced work week schedules which began in April will be extended through to October.

The decision was taken as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow demand for travel.

The financial impact of the pandemic is more severe than 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis combined, Marriott said.

In response, the company is also rolling out a voluntary redundancy program for on-property and above-property staff in the United States who may choose to leave.

Similar voluntary programs are being considered in other parts of the world.

“Given the company’s expectation that prior levels of business will not return until beyond 2021, the company anticipates a significant number of above-property position eliminations later this year,” added a statement.

“The company is not able at this time to predict how many associates will be affected by these separations or any resulting charges or cost savings.”