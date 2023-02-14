Atlantis, The Palm, WHITE Beach Brings The Heat This Winter

WHITE Beach elevates Dubai’s entertainment scene with an exclusive, one-night performance by South African DJ, Black Coffee and Sunkissed Beach Brunch returns every Sunday with exciting live entertainment, signature dishes, and bespoke cocktails

On Saturday, 4th March, legendary DJ, record producer and songwriter Black Coffee, will take to the WHITE Beach stage for an unforgettable evening. Following a stellar lineup of performances this season, including The Chainsmokers and Diplo, Black Coffee is set to raise the beats with his distinctive “Afropolitan house” music. With multiple awards under his belt, including his recent Grammy win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, the celebrated house music DJ is set to bring the tough deep house style that his infectious DJ sets are loved and known for the world over.

The evening kicks off from 6:00pm with warm-up sessions from local big hitters, including Frederick Stone, along with additional entertainment and support acts throughout the beach club, before internationally renowned Black Coffee takes to the stage for an unmissable final set of the night.

South African DJ Black Coffee’s career started in the early 2000s, however, his star has risen meteorically over the past five years, having worked with the likes of Drake, Diddy, Usher and Pharrell Williams, as well as performing at world-renowned festivals such as Coachella and Tomorrowland. His success has culminated in his first Grammy award in 2022 for his seventh studio record, Subconsciously – the first African to win the category for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

Guests can purchase general admission tickets for the evening, or for a more elevated experience can book a table package, or secure a limited backstage or VIP table, which all offer exclusive seating and premium bottle service as well as a specially curated food menu. Partygoers can enjoy an extensive selection of food, as well as a cash bar service with a variety of spirits, wines, beers and soft drinks.

Timing: Saturday, 4th March, 6pm to late

Tickets starting from AED 200 (starting from AED 500 on the door)

21+ only

To purchase tickets, visit https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/86348/white-beach-presents-black-coffee-in-dubai

To book a table, backstage or VIP Package, email [email protected] or call +971 4 426 0701

WHITE Beach also welcomes guests to experience the return of Sunkissed Beach Brunch. With the resident DJ electrifying the atmosphere, coupled with gleaming sand and gorgeous views, delicious bites, chilled beverages and access to two glittering pools (for guests 21+), WHITE Beach’s Sunkissed Beach Brunch promises the ultimate sun-soaked day out.

Taking place every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm, Sunkissed Beach Brunch begins with a delectable selection sharing starters, featuring the popular yellowfin tuna tacos, burrata and tomato salad, classic croque monsieur and more. Brunch-goers can choose a main course of Mediterranean grilled sea bream, black angus Australian striploin or truffle and leeks risotto, followed by a sweet variety of desserts, including lemon cheesecake, funky monkey bread and chocolate mousse. Single sun loungers are included in the brunch for guests 21+, with the option to upgrade to a sky bed, day bed or cabana.

Brunch-goers can choose from a non-alcoholic or alcoholic package, including a selection of bespoke cocktails and mocktails, spirits, wine and beer and soft drinks, while enjoying the ultimate beach brunch with live entertainment, from a saxophonist to dancers and singers.

Timing: Sundays, 12pm to 3pm

AED 350 for non-alcoholic package

AED 500 for alcoholic package

Guests 21+ include pool and beach access

Guests below 21 can join brunch at the WHITE Beach restaurant or terrace only

To make a reservation or find out more about WHITE Beach, please visit www.whitebeach.ae, call +971 4 426 0700 or on social media @whitebeach.