SWISS expands its ‘Green Fares’ Europewide

Following successful trials in Scandinavia, SWISS is expanding its ‘Green Fares’ programme throughout Europe together with the Lufthansa Group. With SWISS’s Green Fares, the offsetting of the carbon dioxide emissions generated by the customer’s air travel is included in the price. The new Green Fare option complements SWISS’s existing range of products in the sustainability field.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is expanding its ‘Green Fares’ to all its European markets with immediate effect, together with the further airlines of the Lufthansa Group. The new fares were introduced in SWISS’s Scandinavian markets on a trial basis in August 2022.

Any SWISS customer choosing a Green Fare for their flight will be automatically offsetting the carbon dioxide emissions generated by their individual air travel – 20% through the use of sustainable aviation fuel or SAF and the remaining 80% through a contribution to quality climate protection projects. The present generation of sustainable aviation fuels generates 80% less carbon dioxide emissions than traditional aviation kerosene. SAF also offers the future prospect of almost carbon-neutral flying.

“With our Green Fares, which we have already successfully trialled in Scandinavia, we are offering our customers a further attractive and simple option for making their air travel more sustainable and, by purchasing SAF, helping to transform the aviation sector,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “Working together in this way, we can send strong signals to the market to continue to pursue SAF’s development and production. We will only be able to scale up SAF production to the extent required through a joint drive of this kind from customers, airlines and technology providers alike, and with the appropriate political support.”

The new Green Fares also offer additional Miles & More status miles and free-of-charge rebooking. The new offer can be booked in both Business Class and Economy Class. The Green Fare is offered alongside the other fare options available when booking online at www.swiss.com. Travellers booking an Edelweiss flight on the SWISS website will also be offered the new Green Fare option.

ADVERTISEMENT