Atlantis, the Palm to host Dubai Ramadan cannon

Atlantis, the Palm has become the proud host of the official Ramadan cannon this 2020, in partnership with Dubai Police.

For the first time in the destination resort’s 12-year history, the cannon will be fired each evening at sunset from its location in front of the hotel.

The firing of a cannon to signal the end of the fast is a convention long associated with the holy month of Ramadan, and Atlantis, the Palm in collaboration with Dubai Police are keeping this tradition alive.

The Atlantis cannon will be fired twice in a row to announce Ramadan, once every day to announce Iftar, twice in a row to announce Eid and again twice in the morning of Eid, after Eid prayers.

People are invited to watch the Atlantis, the Palm’s cannon ceremony daily on Dubai TV.