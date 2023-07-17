ATLANTIS SANYA FUELS LOCAL NIGHT ECONOMY WITH MYRIAD OF SUMMER NIGHT ACTIVITIES

Atlantis Sanya welcomed more than 3,000 guests as the ultimate destination for unforgettable vacations kicked off the summer with a splash with the launch of Aquaventure After Dark summer carnival. In line with an industry-leading move to spur the after-hours economy in Sanya, Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark premiered a series of nighttime activities and performances in celebration of the much-anticipated summer holiday season.

The world-renowned water theme park will also be extending operational hours to 21:00 PM till 30 August 2020 with tickets for entrance into After Dark sessions between 16:00 PM and 21:00 PM beginning from RMB 198 per person.

Aquaventure After Dark Water Screen Projection Show

“Atlantis Sanya is reputed as a top travel destination in China with a diversified portfolio of products and services, including a state-of-the-art hotel, an incredulous open-air aquarium, magnificent water theme park, the interactive Dolphin Cay to meet-and-greet dolphins in their habitats and an array of world-class food and dining options. At the same time, we are constantly rolling out innovative cross-product offerings to enrich the tourism scene in Sanya and bolster tourism consumption. For the upcoming summer holidays, we have taken great care in planning a myriad of fascinating activities under the Aquaventure After Dark summer carnival campaign where to market demands for the summer season fusion with characteristics unique to Atlantis Sanya’s offerings. Visitors can expect to enjoy 34 exhilarating rides and slides as dusk sets into night and witness the immensely popular Go Go Duck swim-off, as well as a plethora of water screen projection shows, spectacular fireworks display and other fabulous performances,” said Mr. Heiko Schreiner, Managing Director of Atlantis Sanya.

Live performance at Aquaventure Waterpark

The Aquaventure After Dark summer carnival will start with an exclusive Go Go Duck! daily “swim-off” at 17:30 PM where thousands of yellow rubber ducks playfully share water slides with visitors in a gushing rush, splashing fun-filled waves around the waterpark. As night falls, the water theme park will transcend into party mode with dazzling light shows and live music to get the adrenaline pumping. Live in the moment as DJs crank up the holiday mood and set the night on fire with sizzling hot mirror dancing, all in the good spirit of summer fun. Visitors will experience the ultimate sensory moment when the breathtaking water screen projection comes on. In addition, visitors can expect to be bedazzled by a spectacular show of fireworks display and marvel as the skies of Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark light up in a burst of colors at 21:00 PM sharp on every Saturday and Sunda

Nighttime Fireworks at Aquaventure Waterpark

As the first water amusement park in China to operate all year round, Aquaventure Waterpark endeavors to go the extra mile in ensuring that visitors across different age groups get to experience a variety of fun activities tailored to their demographics any day of the year. Be it taking a ride down one of the 34 fun slides or exhilarating rapids river, getting an up-close personal experience touching sting rays and sharks, or taking an exploratory journey along the underwater tunnel, visitors are bound to find activities that captivate their interests. Atlantis Sanya is constantly looking at ways to enhance its portfolio of products and services while concurrently encouraging lateral business growth and extending vertical business reach. The resort is committed to crafting unique and immersive vacation experiences for both guests and visitors alike, and will continue to roll out a multitude of themed campaigns born out of creative originality by the resort management team. The launch of Aquaventure After Dark summer carnival is a classic example of what the public can expect from this world-class integrated entertainment and leisure resort destination.

Aquaventure After Dark Rundown

Aside from the Aquaventure After Dark summer carnival, Atlantis Sanya has lined up a series of night tourism offerings for vacationers to have the coolest summer ever. This includes a Beery Beery Good Summer promotion at the resort’s Tikki Bar and Nereus Beer Brewery between 11 and 26 July where visitors and hotel guests are entitled to free flow of German Weissbier for just an additional top-up of 100 yuan. Simply showing your Aquaventure Waterpark entrance tickets to enjoy this offer! A pint of ice cold German craft beer, authentically brewed by skilled brewers from Germany, is the opulent indulgence to chill your summer night.

Tikki Bar & Nereus Beer Brewery

Hainan is a key strategic site in FOSUN’s blueprint for the tourism sector. As of today, Fosun Tourism Group (otherwise known as FOLIDAY) has successfully incorporated and established the ultimate integrated entertainment and leisure destination in Sanya – a concept that first originated in France and subsequently made famous within the globetrotting community by Club Med for its all-inclusive Mediterranean resort vacations.

As the premiere tourist destination under FOLIDAY and a benchmark initiative of Sanya Tourism 3.0, Atlantis Sanya has been under the spotlight since officially launching in April of 2018. In barely one year after opening, the resort raked in a total of 1.31 billion yuan in sales and attracted 5.2 million visitors for the year of 2019. By now, Atlantis Sanya is synonymous with online popularity, snagging itself a spot as one of the top favorite locations for famous internet celebrities to check-in on social media if one is ever in Hainan. Original Tik Tok content inspired by Atlantis Sanya has far exceeded 1.8 billion videos.

Mr. Qian Jiannong, Chairman and CEO of Fosun Tourism Group, expressed that FOLIDAY will continue to actively seek out opportunities that complement the distinctive advantages presented by Hainan’s status as a free port. The Group will also endeavor to leverage on the unique competitive edges of its FOLIDAY eco-system and tap on its extensive pool of resources in branding, intellectual property and original contents as a global brand in leisure travel and tourism offerings to further vested interests in Hainan so as to reinforce and expand its presence on this idyllic island and cement its position as market leader in the Hainan tourism sector.