APT unveils 2023 European cruise programme

Luxury river cruise line APT and Travelmarvel, its flexible four-star sister brand, have launched their European 2023 offering of river and small ship cruising.

The collection includes additions and enhancements to the hottest selling products of 2022 – including the three new Travelmarvel ships, Vega, Polaris and Capella.

Having operated as part of the Travelmarvel small ship stable in 2022, the MV Lady Eleganza will sail under the APT luxury banner for the first time in 2023 with two new luxurious Croatian yacht cruises.

Croatian sister yacht, the Princess Eleganza, will continue to sail in the Travelmarvel small ship programme in 2023, with an eight-day Adriatic Coast and Dalmatian Islands and an eight-day Croatian Island Adventure on offer.

Responding to popular demand, APT has added additional departures to its luxury Magnificent Europe river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest, bringing the total number of 2023 sailings to 52.