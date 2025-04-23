VIRGIN ATLANTIC’S ARRIVAL IN RIYADH SIGNALS GROWING TIES AND TOURISM BOOM​

Virgin Atlantic has touched down in Riyadh, Saudi, marking Virgin Atlantic’s first ever flight into the country. The VS242, operated by an Airbus A330neo, landed from London Heathrow with founder Sir Richard Branson on board, ahead of schedule at 06:50. ​

The daily service to King Khalid International Airport reflects Saudi’s ambitious Vision 2030 and its emergence as a premier global tourist destination. With breathtaking natural landscapes ranging from desert dunes to the lush highlands of Aseer and the pristine Saudi Red Sea, visitors can explore a diverse array of experiences. Saudi’s vibrant events calendar, featuring highlights like the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and MDLBEAST music festival, continue to attract millions annually. Looking ahead, hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2034 will further cement the Kingdom’s reputation as a hub for world-class events and unforgettable experiences.

Riyadh has solidified its position as a global hub for world-class events, from sports to entertainment, complemented by its exceptional shopping and dining experiences. At the same time, Saudi’s growing reputation as a safe and welcoming destination is reshaping perceptions and drawing an increasing number of visitors from Europe.​

The arrival of Virgin Atlantic in Riyadh marks the start of Virgin Group’s expansion into Saudi, unlocking fresh opportunities for tourism, innovation, and strategic collaboration. ​

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister for Tourism, said: “Virgin Atlantic’s arrival into Saudi signifies the next chapter in the country’s emergence as a premier global destination. It opens the doors for more tourists from the UK and beyond to discover our diverse landscapes, rich heritage and unique experience. ​

“Saudi is inspiring tourists from across the globe. In 2024 alone, Saudi welcomed 128 million air passengers - marking a growth rate of 15% compared to 2023 – demonstrating our increasing appeal as a leading destination and travel hub.”​

“From Riyadh, a thriving hub of events, sports, and lifestyle, to the serene wellness retreats of AlUla and the untouched beauty of the Saudi Red Sea, Saudi is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most vibrant and sought-after tourism destinations.

“Virgin Atlantic’s launch into Saudi is more than just a new route—it’s a perfect complement to Saudi’s growing global tourism appeal. With the UK as one of our top priority markets and air travel between our nations forecast to grow by 24% by 2035, this partnership marks a new chapter in connectivity and opportunity.”​

We look forward to working closely with Sir Richard Branson and the Virgin Group in bringing more visionary tourism offerings to Saudi.”

His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), commented: ​“The inauguration of Virgin Atlantic’s daily service between London Heathrow and King Khalid International Airport is a significant milestone in the Saudi Aviation Strategy, which is connecting Saudi Arabia with the world.”

GACA welcomes the entry of airlines such as Virgin Atlantic into the Saudi market, as more competition delivers greater choice, value and performance for passengers. We look forward to the positive impact this route will have on tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.”

Sir Richard Branson, President of Virgin Atlantic and Founder of Virgin Group, commented: “Virgin Atlantic has arrived in Riyadh, and I’m pleased to mark the launch of this route at such a time of transformation and growth in Saudi Arabia. I know our new Saudi customers are going to love the Virgin Atlantic experience, and I can’t wait for our wonderful teams to welcome them onboard very soon.”

Shai Weiss, CEO Virgin Atlantic, commented:​ “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is undergoing huge growth with its ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, opening itself up to tourism and visitors like never before. It’s such an exciting time.​

“We can’t wait to introduce our UK customers to this fascinating country, it’s culture and heritage, the stunning UNESCO World Heritage sites as well as the sporting and music events that the destination is becoming known for.”

“We see huge opportunities to connect friends, relatives and businesses, so they can enjoy the premium Virgin Atlantic experience that our amazing people deliver every day, strengthened by our partnerships with Delta Air Lines, Saudia and Riyadh Air which will bring greater benefits to our guests.”

Saudi is the world’s 20th largest economy, the largest in the Middle East with a population of 37 million. In 2023, annual trade between the UK and Saudi was worth £17.1 billion with an ambition to reach £30 billion of trade by 2030. Accordingly, air travel between the United Kingdom and Saudi is forecast to grow 24% between 2019-2035. ​

The market is expected to have a predominantly Saudi point of sale, which will see customers visiting the UK, as well as seamlessly connecting to twelve destinations throughout North America, on Virgin Atlantic and Delta networks, including Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Boston and Detroit. Alongside business travellers, the route will serve the ‘visiting friends and relatives’ (VFR) market, which has seen a fivefold increase in Saudis living in the UK between 2000 and 2018. ​

Flights to Riyadh now operate daily on the airline’s state of the art A330neo, the newest aircraft in Virgin Atlantic’s fleet. Virgin Atlantic was founded by Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. The airline offers three cabin classes, Upper Class, Premium and Economy, each delivering unique experiences that our customers love. With complimentary food and drink in every cabin, served by the airline’s award-winning cabin crew, alongside over 300 hours of the latest films, TV shows and music, Virgin Atlantic also boasts a fully connected Wi-Fi fleet.

Upper Class offers fully flat beds and on the A330neo, The Retreat Suite is our largest ever business class seat while the onboard social space, The Loft, offers customers the opportunity to conduct business meetings, catch up with friends and family or simply relax. Upper Class customers can also enjoy a private security channel at London Heathrow, the world-famous Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse and a Revivals lounge for customers to refresh before heading into London. The airline prides itself on offering a truly personalised experience for each customer, and will be evolving the onboard food and beverage offering, including Halal meals, local inflight entertainment, as well as training cabin crew in local customs and preferences. ​

The service will also offer 30 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight for companies looking to export and import goods, such as fresh produce and specialised goods, including pharmaceuticals, between Riyadh and prime markets in the UK and US.