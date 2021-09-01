APT goes live with 2023 river cruise offer

APT has launched its 2023 European programme of luxury and essential river cruises, with incredible savings on trips booked before the end of October.

The deals are offered alongside sister brand, Travelmarvel.

Honed by the experience of 90 years as leaders in the river cruise and touring sectors, the 2023 APT offering launches with 29 outstanding cruises through Europe and Russia, and includes best-selling itineraries such as European Gems, Balkan Gems, Douro Discovery and Russian Waterways.

Travelmarvel cruises will sail on three new contemporary class river ships - Polaris, Capella and Vega - which launch in 2022, offering stylish, contemporary cruising in spacious surroundings.

Covid-19-flexible booking policies continue to be offered on all APT and Travelmarvel bookings so that agents and their customers can book future travel with complete peace of mind.

Paul Melinis, APT managing director, said: “Our agent partners and customers have been telling us about their desire to lock in future travel plans, as we all try to make up for time lost over the last 18 months.

“The year after next is going to be a big year for travel, and we anticipate that the kind of multi-destination trips that have been so challenging in recent times will be hugely popular.

“As such, we are releasing our best-selling European and Russian river cruises for sale early to help the trade start to capitalise on that demand, and give their clients something fantastic to start looking forward to.”