Atlantis, the Palm welcomes guests to birthday celebrations

Atlantis, the Palm is set to make the end of summer extraordinary for those staying four nights or more.

In celebration of the destination resort’s thirteenth Birthday, guests can unwrap an array of exclusive gifts on stays from now until September 30th.

As well as receiving one night free, Atlantis will treat guests who pay for four nights or more with a welcome drink on arrival, daily breakfast, daily two-course lunch with soft drinks and a daily three-course dinner with soft drinks.

There is also AED 100 per person to spend on any marine animal experience, unlimited non-motorised watersports activities from 9:00-11:00 and AED 100 per person to spend on ShuiQi Spa treatments.

The ultimate destination resort for families this summer, all guests who stay at Atlantis, the Palm receive daily complimentary access to one of the biggest waterparks in the world, Atlantis Aquaventure.

Now home to the brand-new Trident Tower, Splashers Lagoon and Splashers Cove, guests can slide, splash and swoop down a total of 105 slides, attractions and experiences.

The waterpark is also home to record-breaking slides, including the world’s tallest waterslide, the longest family rafting water coaster in the world and the tallest vertical drop body slide in the Middle East.