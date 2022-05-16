Apple Leisure Group® development announces Secrets® Tides Punta Cana

Apple Leisure Group®, a North American resort brand management, leisure travel and hospitality group, part of Hyatt, continues to expand with an ALG affiliate signing of Secrets® Tides Punta Cana.The new-buildresort will be the Secrets® Resorts & Spas by AMR™ Collection brand’s third resort in Punta Cana and AMR™ Collection’s 13th resort in the destination.

Expected to open in Fall 2023, Secrets® Tides Punta Cana will feature 670 luxuriously appointed rooms, including swim out suites, all offering incredible views of the turquoise Caribbean Sea or immersive gardens. The adults-only resort will provide guests with an intimate hideaway surrounded by all-encompassing foliage, modern architecture and stunning views. It features a unique style designed to bring guests together while providing secret nooks for serene moments.

A press conference organized by Codelpa, Secrets® Tides Punta Cana’s owner, for the groundbreaking was held on May 12, 2022, during the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE). Key attendees included the Honorable President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, President of Codelpa, Álvaro Peña, President & CEO of Apple Leisure Group and Executive Vice President of Hyatt, Alejandro Reynal, President of Grupo Martinón, Enrique Martinón, President of Asonahores, Rafael Blanco and Vice President of Asonahores, Andrés Marranzini.

“We are thrilled to introduce Secrets® Tides Punta Cana as AMR™ Collection’s newest addition to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the Dominican Republic, where AMR™ Collection has 13 branded resorts – including 11 open and two under construction – and 6,500 rooms across five award-winning brands,” said Javier Coll, Group President of Global Business Development at Apple Leisure Group®. The sophisticated new resort will have an investment of $175 million by owner Alvaro Peña of Codelpa, who is also overseeing construction, while generating approx. 2,435 jobs in the destination, including more than 2,000 construction jobs, 935 direct jobs and over 1,500 indirect jobs.”

As part of the brand’s signature Unlimited-Luxury®inclusions, Secrets® Tides Punta Cana will offer six gourmet à la carte dining choices, including a Mediterranean Asian fusion restaurant and a Brazilian-themed restaurant, a buffet restaurant, 8 bars and lounges, pool and beach service, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room and concierge services, a world-class Secrets Spa by Pevonia®, daily activities and entertainment, nightly events and more.

To further enhance guest safety and peace of mind, the brand offers AMR™ Collection’s CleanComplete Verification™. The 360-degree quality, safety and hygiene protocols take into account every aspect of resort operations.

