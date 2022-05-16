Apple Leisure Group® development signs Secrets® Impression Isla Mujeres

Apple Leisure Group®, a North American resort brand management, leisure travel and hospitality group, part of Hyatt, announced that an ALG affiliate has entered into an agreement with Secrets® Impression Isla Mujeres, which will bring the Secrets®Resorts & Spas brand to Isla Mujeres, an island located about eight miles off the coast of Cancun in Mexico.

Expected to open in December 2022, the adults-only Secrets® Impression Isla Mujeres will feature 125 luxurious suites with double rain showers and terrace whirlpools with unobstructed views overlooking the turquoise Caribbean Sea. The resort will boast breathtaking modern architecture, four-tiered infinity pools, one large whirlpool (30 guests) and an exhilarating waterslide swirling down from the main pool to the ocean.

“AMR™ Collection is thrilled with the addition of Secrets® Impression Isla Mujeres to bring the luxury resort brand and its second-ever Impression concept to the island paradise within Mexico’s popular Yucatan Peninsula,” said Javier Coll, Group President of Global Business Development at Apple Leisure Group®. “Demand for unforgettable vacation experiences in settings that prioritize luxury, personalization and service is at a high. “The Impression concept further optimizes this segment, elevates the already high standards and strong foundation of the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand, and meets luxury travelers where they are.”

As part of the Secrets Impression line of resorts, guests can expect to transcend extraordinary with personalized butler service and Endless-Privileges™ inclusions. The resort will offer exclusive experiences tailored to guest preferences, service dedicated to their specific desires and curated gastronomy designed to rise above all expectations.

With private boat or catamaran transfer from mainland Cancun to the resort’s private pier, guests will have unlimited access to 5 gourmet a la carte dining choices and 3 casual venues, as well as 9 bars and lounges with unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room concierge services, pool and beach service. Secrets® Impression Isla Mujeres will also feature a stunning Welcome Yacht lounge, a world-class Secrets Spa and fitness center, stunning rooftop infinity pools, a unique chic rooftop terrace featuring fireplaces and a stylish restaurant and bar, an over the water al fresco cinema club with hammocks and lounge sitting area, golf carts and bikes for island-touring and day to night activities and entertainment.

To further enhance guest safety and peace of mind, the brand offers AMR™ Collection’s CleanComplete Verification™. The 360-degree quality, safety and hygiene protocols take into account every aspect of resort operations, backed by one of the highest-level third-party certification.

